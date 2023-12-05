Strong Atmospheric River Brings Persistent Rain To NW Oregon And SW Washington

Portland, Ore. — Residents of NW Oregon and SW Washington are facing a deluge today as a robust atmospheric river directs hours of consistent, moderate to heavy rainfall across the region.

A flood watch is currently in effect for a significant portion of our area, set to last until 4 P.M. tomorrow, accompanied by a Flood Advisory through 1 A.M. Thursday.

Anticipated relief comes as the snow level is projected to drop below the Cascade passes on Wednesday night. Thursday is expected to bring several inches of new snow, coupled with rain in the valleys. However, the rain is not expected to be as intense as in the current atmospheric river, reducing the risk of further flooding. Rivers are forecasted to start receding from late Wednesday into Thursday.

Following a brief respite with dry weather on Friday, the region is bracing for the return of rain and mountain snow on Saturday. As of now, Sunday appears to be dry.