String Of Fires In NE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — A series of fires in Northeast Portland are under investigation.
A small bus and commercial building at 102nd and Wygant went up in flames just after 1:00 on Wednesday morning.
This comes following fires about 10 blocks away overnight Monday. A vacant home at 112th and Sandy went up in flames twice in three hours on Monday night and a vehicle outside the home was also set on fire. Early Tuesday morning, a vacant warehouse about two blocks away caught fire.
Investigators are looking into the possibility that the fires are related due to their close proximity. The Portland Fire and Rescue Investigations Unit are asking for any leads including photos or video by calling (503) 823-3473.
Nobody was hurt in any of the fires.