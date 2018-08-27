Striking Teachers

Vancouver Wa — Thousands of students in Washington public schools won’t be attending their first day of classes Tuesday, with more possibly to follow later in the week. More than 27,000 students in Evergreen Public Schools were scheduled to start classes Tuesday, Aug. 28 but that has been delayed by at least one day. Teachers voted to strike last week, and salary negotiations are ongoing. The Washougal School District was also scheduled to start classes Tuesday, but teachers voted to strike. Schools will be closed on Tuesday, the district announced Monday night.

Vancouver, Longview and Battle Ground are scheduled to begin Wednesday, Aug. 29. Ridgefield Public Schools is scheduled to start both Thursday, Aug. 30 and Friday, Aug. 31.

Teachers in all of those districts have voted to strike if salary negotiations aren’t settled by the first day of class.