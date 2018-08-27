Strike Threat In SW Washington Schools

Vancouver, Wa. The school year could get off to a bumpy start in a half dozen school districts in SW Washington. At issue is money state lawmakers earmarked for teachers. It is money teachers say they’re not getting. Longview teachers hit the bricks last week. They rallied at a local park this morning and will rally outside tonight’s school board meeting. Longview schools are due to start classes Wednesday.

Teachers in Vancouver’s Evergreen School District are meeting with a mediator and the district today. The teachers union which has authorized a strike says teachers have been told to clear out their belongings by the end of today. Classes are supposed to start tomorrow. Vancouver teachers informed the district Sunday they will strike if they have no deal by the start of classes Wednesday. Vancouver teachers hold a rally today that starts at 12;30. Classes also start Wednesday in Ridgefield and Battleground, where strike threats also exist.

Camas teachers meet this afternoon for a strike vote and could walk out September 4th.