Stretch Of Highway 22 To Be Closed Until At Least Friday
IDANHA, Ore. (AP) – A stretch of Highway 22 will be closed for days as crews clean up gasoline and diesel fuel that leaked out of a crashed tanker truck near Idanha along the North Santiam River.
The Oregon Department of Transportation says the highway between Idanha and Santiam Junction is unlikely to reopen until Friday or Saturday as crews remove contaminated soil and rebuild a 600-foot section of roadway.
An oil sheen is visible on the North Santiam River downstream of the crash site, but officials say most of the tanker’s oil seeped into the ditch.
The city of Salem says its drinking water is safe.