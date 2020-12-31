Suspicious Package Was Empty Backpack Near State Capitol
Salem Police say the scene is now clear near the state capitol. They say their team was able to determine a “suspicious” item was an empty backpack.
Earlier Salem Police’s Hazardous Device Team responded to reports of a suspicious package near the state capitol. The downtown transit center was evacuated, and streets were closed in the area including High and Church, between Chemeketa Street and Court.
Police sent out the alert at about 9:20 this morning.
They and the state police are also warning about the potential for violence at several planned protests tomorrow. Police say they expect the protests to happen at the Oregon State Capitol, Bush Pasture Park, and Mahonia Hall.