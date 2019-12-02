      Weather Alert

Streamlining Gun Background Checks…Good Or Bad Idea?

Dec 2, 2019 @ 5:26am

Should Washington create a centralized system for gun-background checks?  The state Office of Financial Management believes it makes economic and safety sense.

Their study found this kind of a system would increase public safety, lead to consistent training and oversight, and help with the more than 440-THOUSAND background checks done each year.  It would take the burden off law enforcement agencies.

Who would be against this?

https://komonews.com/news/local/report-recommends-centralized-washington-gun-background-check-system

~Portland’s Morning News.

Gun Background Checks
