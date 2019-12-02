Streamlining Gun Background Checks…Good Or Bad Idea?
Should Washington create a centralized system for gun-background checks? The state Office of Financial Management believes it makes economic and safety sense.
Their study found this kind of a system would increase public safety, lead to consistent training and oversight, and help with the more than 440-THOUSAND background checks done each year. It would take the burden off law enforcement agencies.
Who would be against this?
https://komonews.com/news/local/report-recommends-centralized-washington-gun-background-check-system
~Portland’s Morning News.