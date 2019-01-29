Stranger Funeral

We do not leave veterans behind.

That was the call to action after a Vietnam Vet died and remained at a funeral home in Texas for two months. His family could not be reached, despite efforts to try and try. So, the funeral home director put out the word for Joseph Walker……who served in the Air Force during the Vietnam War era and was discharged from service honorably.

They wrote on their Facebook page—–“We have the distinct honor to provide a full military burial for unaccompanied United States Air Force Veteran Joseph Walker.” “If you have the opportunity, please come out”.

The word spread among politicians like Ted Cruz. Next thing you know, there was a long line of cars showing up to pay their respects. Watch this moving story here: