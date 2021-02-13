      Weather Alert

Storm Knocks Out Power To Tens Of Thousands

Feb 12, 2021 @ 9:46pm
Stayton, Oregon (Photo Courtesy: Mark Kronquist)

PORTLAND, Ore. — It could be a long weekend for thousands of folks across the metro area.  The snow and ice storm has knocked out power to tens of thousands across the region.

Marion County is taking the brunt of it with more than 34,000 Portland General Electric customers in the dark as of 9:30pm.

Another 19,000 in Clackamas County are without electricity.

Pacific Power reports 11,400 outages across its service area in Oregon.

TAGS
Ice pacific power PGE Portland General Electric Power Outages snow storm weather
