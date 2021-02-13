Storm Knocks Out Power To Tens Of Thousands
Stayton, Oregon (Photo Courtesy: Mark Kronquist)
PORTLAND, Ore. — It could be a long weekend for thousands of folks across the metro area. The snow and ice storm has knocked out power to tens of thousands across the region.
Marion County is taking the brunt of it with more than 34,000 Portland General Electric customers in the dark as of 9:30pm.
Another 19,000 in Clackamas County are without electricity.
Pacific Power reports 11,400 outages across its service area in Oregon.