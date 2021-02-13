Storm Knocks Out Power To Over 270,000
Stayton, Oregon (Photo Courtesy: Mark Kronquist)
PORTLAND, Ore. — It’s expected to be a very long weekend for hundreds of thousands of folks across the metro area. The snow and ice storm has knocked out power to well over 270,000 customers across the region as of 9:40am.
Clackamas and Marion counties are taking the brunt of it with more than 104,000 Portland General Electric customers in the dark in Clackamas County and another 102,000 in Marion County. In Multnomah County, 19,000 folks are affected.
Pacific Power reports over 37,000 outages across its service area in Oregon.