Storm Knocks Out Power To 290,000 Customers

Feb 13, 2021 @ 11:32am
Stayton, Oregon (Photo Courtesy: Mark Kronquist)

PORTLAND, Ore. — It’s going to be a very long weekend for hundreds of thousands of folks across the metro area.  The snow and ice storm has knocked out power to well over 290,000 customers across the region as of 11:30am.

The worst of the conditions are in Clackamas and Marion counties.  More than 106,000 Portland General Electric customers are in the dark in Clackamas County and another 96,000 in Marion County.  In Multnomah County, 19,000 folks are affected.

Pacific Power reports over 35,000 outages across its service area in Oregon.

Clark Public Utilities reports 24,000 outages in Southwest Washington.

