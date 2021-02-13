Storm Knocks Out Power To 200K Plus
Stayton, Oregon (Photo Courtesy: Mark Kronquist)
PORTLAND, Ore. — It could be a very long weekend for thousands of folks across the metro area. The snow and ice storm has knocked out power to well over 200,000 across the region.
Clackamas and Marion counties are taking the brunt of it with more than 102,000 Portland General Electric customers in the dark in Clackamas County and another 96,000 in Marion County. In Multnomah County, 18,000 folks are affected.
Pacific Power reports over 40,000 outages across its service area in Oregon.