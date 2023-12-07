Stolen Vehicle Investigation Leads To Arrest In Washington County

Hillsboro, Ore — On Wednesday, December 6, 2023, at approximately 12:38 p.m., deputies from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office responded to a community member’s report of a suspicious vehicle in the 3000 block of SW 187th Avenue.

The caller observed a light-colored Ford pickup with no plates in a nearby parking lot, occupied by two individuals who were stationary, with scattered trash around the vehicle.

Upon contact with the occupants, deputies discovered that the vehicle had been reported stolen from Oakland, California. The driver quickly fled, abandoning the stolen truck near the intersection of SW 198th Avenue and SW Tualatin Valley Highway.

To apprehend the fleeing driver, deputies called for support from a K9 unit. Further investigation revealed that the driver had sought refuge in a vacant nearby apartment.

Despite deputies’ calls for the driver to surrender, the individual refused. K9 Griff was deployed, locating the driver hiding behind a door. The driver, identified as 55-year-old Karen Johnson of Oakland, California, was taken into custody. Medical personnel treated Johnson at the scene for a dog bite inflicted by K9 Griff.

Karen Johnson now faces charges including possession of a stolen vehicle, attempting to elude while driving a motor vehicle, attempting to elude on foot from a motor vehicle, and criminal trespass in the first degree. The passenger, however, was not located during the search.

Johnson has been lodged in the Washington County Jail as the investigation into the incident continues.