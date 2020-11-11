Stolen Medical Scooter Returned
HAPPY VALLEY, Ore– Lynne Gibbons-Gray had her medical stolen outside a Vietnamese Restaurant in Happy Valley Monday November 9th. it was stolen within minutes of her entering the restaurant to pickup lunch. Gibbons-Gray left the key in the scooter. At first she blamed herself. She tells FM News 101 “This wasn’t a very nice person who did this and how would he get around without the charger?”
21 year old happy Valley resident Keaton Hohl was arrested about an hour later. A happy Valley code enforcement officer spotted him in the scooter trying to board a TriMet bus. he told the officer he had a hurt foot and wanted to ride around in the scooter for awhile. he was charged with first degree theft. Lynne’s husband Jeff says,” We’re glad to have the medical scooter back. Since’s my wife’s stroke this is the way she gets around. It means a lot to have it back.” Jeff is legally blind. For longer trips the couple catches Uber or Lyft. New 6 years ago the medical scooter cost $2,600.