Stolen Car Rams Deputy, Shots Fired In Clark County

Clark County, Washington – A Clark county sheriff’s deputy fired shots at a suspect this morning after they say he rammed them. Deputies were responding to a stolen vehicle call in the Orchards area just before 5am when they spotted the suspect. The suspect rammed the deputy and the officer fired. The Clark County Regional Major Crimes Unit will be investigating. The deputy was placed on leave. They ask you Please avoid the area of NE 109th Ave and NE 71st St, the street there is closed. We have calls out to get more information.

STOLEN VEHICLE RAMS DEPUTY