Stolen Car Crashes Into Another Stolen Car

Jul 6, 2020 @ 2:51pm

Sunday morning  Newberg-Dundee Police officers responded to a report of a stolen Toyota Land Cruiser.  Officers located the stolen vehicle moments later as it drove through town.  A chase ensued and the suspect Randy Lee Cooper, of Portland crashed the Land Cruiser into a Buick Regal.

Officers then learned the Buick Regal was also a stolen vehicle. The driver of the stolen Buick, Kristin Nicole Begue, of Newberg  was found to be under the influence of intoxicants and arrested as well.

Both were arrested for Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle.

