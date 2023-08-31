KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Stolen Car Call Leads To Handgun And Drugs Off The Street

August 31, 2023 1:35PM PDT
Photo: Milwaukie Police

Milwaukie, Ore. — On Thursday, around 6:50 AM, Milwaukie Police were alerted by a concerned community member to a situation on the 2200 Block of SE Mailwell Dr. Officers were directed to check on the well-being of an individual reportedly unconscious in a running vehicle with headlights on.

Upon arrival, officers found an unconscious male in the driver’s seat of a 2000s model Subaru that lacked license plates. Drug paraphernalia and a tampered key ignition were visible in the vehicle. After checking the visible vehicle identification number, the police determined that the car had been reported as stolen.

Following standard protocol for felony cases or suspicion of DUII, officers positioned their vehicles to prevent the driver from fleeing. Spike strips and a “piranha” spike block were deployed under a tire for additional pursuit intervention.

The individual, identified as Shane Freda, born on March 31, 1990, from Washington County, was awakened by the police. Freda attempted to flee by revving the engine, but was thwarted by the vehicle positioning and spike block. He resisted arrest and was found sitting on a loaded semi-automatic handgun. The police confiscated the handgun, ammunition, and suspected fentanyl from the stolen vehicle, which was subsequently returned to its owner.

Shane Freda was lodged in Clackamas County Jail due to a State Parole Violation Warrant, other warrants, and probable cause for felony crimes including Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle and Felon in Possession of a Firearm.

