Still Watching For Flooding But Heavy Rains Moving North
Portland, Ore. – We were expecting heavy rains and potential flooding this morning, but most of the wet weather is missing our metro area now. The latest forecasts show that ban of rain and the “atmospheric river” are to our north. The National Weather service still has a flood watch in effect for our area as a precaution. David Bishop from NWS Portland tells us there could be some local flooding in spots. We are seeing some high water in places at the Oregon Coast, like on Highway 101 in Seaside.
Listen to our interview here:
The big weather story this morning for the Portland metro area is actually how warm it is outside. Here are some area temps from 5am Friday morning:
ASTORIA – Rain, Fog 54
SALEM – Overcast 55
HILLSBORO – Overcast 55
VANCOUVER – Partly Cloudy 59
PORTLAND – Mostly Cloudy 57
Flood Watch
National Weather Service Portland OR
147 AM PST Fri Dec 20 2019
North Oregon Coast-Central Oregon Coast-
Coast Range of Northwest Oregon-
Central Coast Range of Western Oregon-Lower Columbia-
Greater Portland Metro Area-Western Columbia River Gorge-
Willapa Hills-South Washington Coast-I-
5 Corridor in Cowlitz County-Greater Vancouver Area-
South Washington Cascade Foothills-
147 AM PST Fri Dec 20 2019
FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING...
The Flood Watch continues for
* Portions of Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington,
including the following areas, in Northwest Oregon, Central
Coast Range of Western Oregon, Central Oregon Coast, Coast
Range of Northwest Oregon, Greater Portland Metro Area, Lower
Columbia, North Oregon Coast, and Western Columbia River
Gorge. In Southwest Washington, Greater Vancouver Area, I-5
Corridor in Cowlitz County, South Washington Cascade
Foothills, South Washington Coast, Western Columbia River
Gorge, and Willapa Hills.
* Through Sunday morning
* Rainfall totals were already approaching 5 inches in the Willapa
Hills and 3 inches along the Northwest Oregon Coast Range early
Friday morning, and rain is expected to remain heavy at times
for much of the day. Locally heavy rain is expected to spread
southeast later Friday night and Saturday, potentially affecting
flood-prone locations in and near urban areas, including
Longview and portions of the Portland and Vancouver metro area.
* Projected storm total rainfall from Thursday through Saturday:
- Willapa Hills: 6 to 10 inches.
- South Washington Coast and Cascades: 4 to 8 inches.
- Northwest Oregon Coast Range: 4 to 8 inches.
- North and Central Coast of Oregon, as well as Central Coast
Range of Oregon: 2 to 6 inches, heaviest north.
- Greater Portland and Vancouver metro area: 1 to 3 inches.
* Rivers and smaller streams draining the Willapa Hills and
Northwest Oregon Coast Range were already rising quickly early
Friday morning. Expect sharper streamflow rises in other areas
as heavier rain spreads southeast later Friday night and
Saturday. Flooding of creeks and flood-prone roads in both
urban and rural areas could affect travel Friday and Saturday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on
current forecasts.
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible
Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be
prepared to take action should flooding develop.
Landslides and debris flows are possible during this flood event.
People, structures and roads located below steep slopes, in
canyons, and near the mouths of canyons may be at serious risk
from rapidly moving landslides.