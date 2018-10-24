Still Dreaming Of A Jackpot? Powerball Is Tonight!

Portland, Oregon – There’s a brand new billionaire in America this morning. Reports say the $1.6 Billion dollar winning Mega Millions ticket was sold in South Carolina. The numbers drawn in Tuesday night’s drawing are 5, 28, 62, 65, 70 and Mega Ball 5. Read more here:

If you’re still dreaming of a big jackpot, get your Powerball ticket for tonight! Hundreds of millions are up for grabs. The Powerball sits at $620 million dollars and numbers will be drawn at 8pm. Chuck Baumann with the Oregon Lottery tells us the first thing you should do when you buy a ticket is put your name on the back.

We now know that the big Mega Millions jackpot wasn’t won here. But, if it was what would it look like to take the yearly annuity if someone won in Oregon? According to USA MEGA DOT COM, the payments would get bigger each year, starting with about 16-MILLION and ending with 67 MILLION by the 30th year. In all, you’d be paying 384 MILLION in Federal taxes and 128 MILLION in state taxes. In all, you’d be taking home just over a BILLION DOLLARS after the 30 years are up.