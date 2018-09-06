Steve’s Tweets

Hillsboro Ore – Hillsboro Mayor Steve Callaway defended and celebrated the city’s diversity in a series of tweets after he said someone used the term “HillsBurrito” while speaking with him Wednesday night. Callaway said the conversation happened as he was leaving the Hillsboro Hops playoff game in Eugene.

Part of Steve’s Tweet:

“A man made a comment to me about HillsBurrito. I turned and asked him why he said that. He said it’s because we have a lot of Latinos in Hillsboro. He added, ‘I know what I said was racist and I’m sorry for offending you.’ I told him I was the Mayor of Hillsboro (wish I could convey the shock on his face) and spoke truth to him about the beauty, strength, and richness that comes from the diversity of my community. I shared with him that more than 100,000 people live in Hillsboro and though we are from many, many countries throughout the world we call Hillsboro home. “Our languages may sound different but we all speak a language of acceptance and love. Our places of worship may look and sound different but our faith traditions focus on acceptance and love.”