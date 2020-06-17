      Weather Alert

Steeper Dive in Revenues Projected In Washington State

Jun 17, 2020 @ 11:46am

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) – Washington state is facing a reduction in projected state revenues of about $8.8 billion over the next three years due to the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new numbers released Wednesday is higher than the $7 billion predicted during an unofficial forecast that was prepared at the end of April.  Lawmakers are expected to be called into a special session by Gov. Jay Inslee sometime this summer.

Inslee also ordered cabinet agencies to cancel a scheduled 3% raise for agency directors and exempt employees who earn more than $53,000 a year, affecting nearly 5,600 employees.

And Inslee said starting no later than June 28, more than 40,000 state employees will be required to take one furlough day per week through July 25.

