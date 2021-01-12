      Weather Alert

Stayton Woman Murdered & Suspect Arrested

Jan 11, 2021 @ 4:56pm

STAYTON, Ore. — Police say a woman was murdered inside a home in Stayton.  Officers found the victim dead from an apparent gunshot wound at a home on West Water Street near the Santiam River on Sunday night.

The woman is identified as 70-year-old Karen Schaefer.

A man with the same last name was arrested for her murder.  Police have not said how 38-year-old Brian Schaefer was related to her.  He’s charged with Murder 2 with a Firearm, and Unlawful Use of a Weapon.

