Stayton Woman Murdered & Suspect Arrested
STAYTON, Ore. — Police say a woman was murdered inside a home in Stayton. Officers found the victim dead from an apparent gunshot wound at a home on West Water Street near the Santiam River on Sunday night.
The woman is identified as 70-year-old Karen Schaefer.
A man with the same last name was arrested for her murder. Police have not said how 38-year-old Brian Schaefer was related to her. He’s charged with Murder 2 with a Firearm, and Unlawful Use of a Weapon.