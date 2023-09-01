Staying Put for the Holiday Weekend? There’s Lots to do!

It’s a three-day weekend and if you aren’t one of the millions hitting the road, there’s plenty to do right around here. Kick off the weekend with the Troutdale First Friday Art Walk or the Portland Music Mural Unveiling. At 2 this afternoon there’s a ceremony to show off the east wall of the Mayer Building on SW Morrison. If you love music, it’s a good chance to see some of the local artists being featured on the mural, including Marv and Rindy Ross from Quarterflash and Chris Funk from the Decemberists.

The Montivilla Jazz Fest is also happening this weekend. It’s also the official kick-off of Swift Watch! Not, Taylor Swift, but instead it’s the Vaux Swift!

Every year the small songbirds called the Vaux Swift come to Portland on their migration ahead of winter. They hang out at Chapman Elementary schools large chimney for much of September, and people come to watch them by the thousands. Joe Liebezeit with Portland Audobon says thousands of people come out to watch and help count them as they zoom around the large chimney, then inside it to roost for the night.

If you want to go, arrive one hour before sunset any night during the month. Many bring blankets or chairs as they sit on the lawn and watch the Swifts overhead. Trimet buses #77 and #15 stop nearby, or there’s free parking at Montgomery Park after 5:30.

There’s also the Mid Autumn Festival Moonlight Market at Lan Su Chinese Garden, the 2023 Arab Festival is also at Oaks Park, Art in the Pearl is in the North Park Blocks and the Ankeny Alley Festival continues in downtown PDX between SW and 3rd Avenues

It’s also the last weekend for the vintage Willamette Shore Trolley. Catch a ride from Lake Oswego Depot to south of Riverwood The trolley departs four times a day on the weekends: noon, 1 p.m., 2 p.m., and 3 p.m.