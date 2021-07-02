      Weather Alert

Statewide Burn Ban Begins For Washington State Forest Land

Jul 2, 2021 @ 10:36am
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) – A statewide burn ban in Washington starts Friday on all Department of Natural Resources forest land because of drought and elevated fire danger.

Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz said the ban comes after recent record-breaking temperatures have left Washington state bone dry.

The order, in effect through Sept. 30, prohibits campfires, outdoor burning, use of charcoal briquettes and prescribed burns on all forest lands within DNR’s fire protection.

Franz also joined fire officials throughout the state in urging residents to refrain from using personal fireworks this Fourth of July.

Meanwhile, Washington State Parks has also banned wood and charcoal fires at its parks statewide and on ocean beaches in the Seashore Conservation Area.

