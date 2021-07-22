State Strips Former West Linn Chief And Sergeant Of Police Certifications

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – A state board has stripped ex-West Linn Police Chief Terry Timeus and fired West Linn Sgt. Tony Reeves of their police certifications over the wrongful arrest of Michael Fesser of Portland.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the state Board on Public Safety Standards & Training voted unanimously to OK the lifetime revocations for dishonesty and discriminatory behavior.
Timeus started a theft investigation of Fesser as a favor for a friend.
Reeves led the investigation at the behest of Timeus.
Timeus’ friend was Eric Benson, Fesser’s boss at A&B Towing in Portland.
Benson feared Fesser, who is Black, was going to bring a discrimination complaint against him.
The public safety board found Timeus’ actions “discredited the policing profession.”