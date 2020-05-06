State Shuts Down Nursing Home Hit Hard By COVID-19
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – Records show state officials are ordering a Portland nursing home with the largest and most fatal coronavirus outbreak in Oregon to close.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports according to the document the move comes after Department of Human Services officials found Healthcare at Foster Creek “demonstrated a consistent inability to adhere to basic infection control standards.”
The nursing homes “continued operation poses a serious danger to the public health and safety,” the agency said in a letter signed Monday.
State data show at least 117 residents and staff at Foster Creek have fallen ill and at least 28 residents have died.
The facility did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment.