State Senator Betsy Johnson Enters Race For Governor

Oct 14, 2021 @ 4:50pm

SALEM, Ore. – Oregon state Sen. Betsy Johnson plans to run for governor in 2022 without the backing of any political party.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that Johnson announced her plans in an email Thursday.

Johnson, from Warren, would be up for re-election in her northwest Oregon Senate district next year and will relinquish her Democratic party registration by the spring.

Johnson acknowledged it will be an expensive and challenging to mount a competitive campaign without major party support.

Gov. Kate Brown, a Democrat, cannot run for re-election in 2022 due to term limits.

