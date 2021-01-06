      Weather Alert

State Senator Alan Olsen To Retire Early

Jan 5, 2021 @ 4:01pm

SALEM, Ore. (AP) – A Republican state senator from Clackamas County is resigning two years before his term expires.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports in an email to colleagues, Sen. Alan Olsen of Canby said he will step down Jan. 10, citing a need to put family first.

Olsen represents Senate District 20, which covers much of Clackamas County, including Boring, Canby, Damascus, Estacada, Eagle Creek, Gladstone, parts of Happy Valley and Oregon City.

He has represented the area since 2011.

TAGS
Oregon state senator
Popular Posts
Restraining Order Upheld Against Owner of Spiffy's Restaurant For Defying COVID Orders
Washington Governor Extends Statewide Restrictions
President Trump's $2,000 Checks All But Dead As GOP Senate Refuses Aid
Vandals Wreak Havoc In Downtown Portland, No Arrests
Portland's 1st Deadly Crash Of 2021, Comes House After Last Of 2020