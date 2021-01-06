State Senator Alan Olsen To Retire Early
SALEM, Ore. (AP) – A Republican state senator from Clackamas County is resigning two years before his term expires.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports in an email to colleagues, Sen. Alan Olsen of Canby said he will step down Jan. 10, citing a need to put family first.
Olsen represents Senate District 20, which covers much of Clackamas County, including Boring, Canby, Damascus, Estacada, Eagle Creek, Gladstone, parts of Happy Valley and Oregon City.
He has represented the area since 2011.