State Seeks Information On Unlicensed Insurance Producer Joshua M. Bekhor

Salem, Ore. — The Oregon Division of Financial Regulation (DFR) is actively seeking information from individuals who have engaged in insurance transactions with Joshua M. Bekhor or his company, Immediate Insurance Services. Bekhor is currently under investigation for allegations of being an unlicensed insurance producer in Oregon and misappropriating insurance premiums.

The DFR initiated the investigation following a complaint from an Oregon consumer who reported that Bekhor sold several policies for over $11,000. Subsequently, the consumer discovered that the policies either did not exist or provided significantly lower coverage than initially believed. The consumer became aware of these discrepancies after an insurance investigator contacted him, revealing that Bekhor had either not purchased the promised policies or had acquired substantially smaller ones.

Upon investigation, the consumer confirmed with the relevant insurance companies that Bekhor had not procured the policies he was paid for in any instance.

Additionally, Bekhor is accused of collecting premiums for a property insurance policy for an Oregon company but failing to forward the premiums to the insurer. The company, unaware of the policy cancellation due to nonpayment, suffered $100,000 worth of property damage when a warehouse roof collapsed from snow and ice. The insurance claim was denied as a result.

Bekhor, who held an insurance producer license in California from 2018 to 2021, had his license revoked for fraudulent practices and diversion of funds.

In response to these findings, the DFR issued a cease and desist order against Bekhor, prohibiting him from selling insurance in Oregon as an unlicensed producer. Additionally, he has been fined $8,000. Bekhor retains the option to contest these allegations before an administrative law judge.

The DFR urges the public to conduct business only with licensed insurance producers in Oregon. Individuals can verify licenses and file complaints on the DFR’s website if they suspect fraud or have fallen victim to a scam.

Anyone who may have purchased insurance from Bekhor is encouraged to contact the DFR promptly. This can be done by calling 888-877-4894 (toll-free) or emailing [email protected].