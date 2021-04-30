State Representative Michael Nearman Charged For Allegedly Letting Protesters Enter Oregon Capitol
Courtesy: MGN
SALEM, Ore. – State Representative Michael Nearman has now been criminally charged for allegedly letting protesters in to the Oregon Capitol on December 21st.
The Marion County District Attorney’s Office filed Official Misconduct in the First Degree and Criminal Trespass in the Second Degree charges Friday after an investigation by State Police.
The Republican from Independence will be arraigned on May 11th.
Here’s more from the Marion County District Attorney:
Today the Marion County District Attorney’s Office filed a District Attorney’s Information charging Oregon State Representative, Michael J. Nearman with the crimes of Official Misconduct in the First Degree and Criminal Trespass in the Second Degree.
Both crimes stem from an incident that occurred on December 21, 2020, when protesters entered the Oregon State Capitol.
The case was investigated by the Oregon State Police.
Mr. Nearman is scheduled to be arraigned on these charges on 5/11/21 at 9:00 a.m. at the Marion County Circuit Court Annex, located at 4000 Aumsville Hwy, Salem, Oregon.
Due to this being an open criminal prosecution, the Marion County District Attorney’s Office cannot discuss any facts or details related to the investigation.