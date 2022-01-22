State Representative Christine Drazan Leaving Oregon Legislature To Focus On Bid For Governor

CANBY, Ore. – Former Oregon House Minority Leader Christine Drazan says she’s leaving the state legislature to focus on her run for Governor.
The Republican from Canby will serve her last day on January 31st.
She was first elected to the House in 2018.
This afternoon, I announced I would be stepping down from the legislature at the end of this month. It's been an honor to represent the people of HD 39. I look forward to serving Oregonians in a new role come next year. #orpol
My full statement: pic.twitter.com/2CuZ0kDuuR
— Christine Drazan (@ChristineDrazan) January 21, 2022
