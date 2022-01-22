      Weather Alert

State Representative Christine Drazan Leaving Oregon Legislature To Focus On Bid For Governor

Jan 21, 2022 @ 4:13pm

CANBY, Ore. – Former Oregon House Minority Leader Christine Drazan says she’s leaving the state legislature to focus on her run for Governor.

The Republican from Canby will serve her last day on January 31st.

She was first elected to the House in 2018.

