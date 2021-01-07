      Weather Alert

State Representative Accused Of Letting Protesters Into Oregon Capitol

Jan 7, 2021 @ 2:57pm

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – Officials say that Republican State Rep. Mike Nearman let protesters into the Oregon Capitol building, which was closed to the public, during a special legislative session in December.

The far-right protest held in opposition to statewide COVID-19 restrictions attracted hundreds of people.

Protestors assaulted reporters, attacked authorities with bear spray and broke glass doors.

It is not immediately clear if and what consequences the lawmaker will face.

