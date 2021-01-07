State Representative Accused Of Letting Protesters Into Oregon Capitol
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – Officials say that Republican State Rep. Mike Nearman let protesters into the Oregon Capitol building, which was closed to the public, during a special legislative session in December.
The far-right protest held in opposition to statewide COVID-19 restrictions attracted hundreds of people.
Protestors assaulted reporters, attacked authorities with bear spray and broke glass doors.
It is not immediately clear if and what consequences the lawmaker will face.