KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

State Police: Almost 9,000 Pounds Of Dried Marijuana Found During Traffic Stop

October 17, 2022 10:12AM PDT
Share
State Police: Almost 9,000 Pounds Of Dried Marijuana Found During Traffic Stop

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – Oregon State Police says a big drug bust was made during a traffic stop last week.

When 30-year-old Manuel Rodriguez Plascencia from California was pulled over on State Route 62 in Eagle Point, troopers say they found about 350 garbage bags full of dried, processed marijuana in his trailer.

The total weight was almost 9000 pounds.

Rodriguez Plascencia was cited and released.

 

More about:
Dried
Marijuana
state police
traffic stop

Popular Posts

1

Russian Court Sets Brittney Griner Appeal Date For October 25th
2

Uvalde Schools Suspend Entire Police Force After Outrage
3

Remains Of 7 Puget Sound Floatplane Crash Victims Identified
4

Twitter Says It Wants Trial Against Musk To Proceed
5

4.4 Magnitude Earthquake Rattles Northwest Oregon