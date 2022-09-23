State Patrol Trooper Shot In Walla Walla, Suspect In Custody

WALLA WALLA, Wash. (AP) – A Washington State Patrol trooper was shot Thursday in Walla Walla, Washington.

The Tri-City Herald reports Trooper Sarah Clasen said the trooper was rammed by a vehicle and then shot at about 5:20 p.m.

Clasen says the trooper remained conscious and alert and drove himself a little more than a mile and a half to Providence St. Mary Medical Center. His condition was not immediately available.

Clasen said a suspect in the incident was in custody by 6 p.m. and that the State Patrol had contact with the suspect earlier in the day.

No further information was immediately released.

Statement from WSP Chief John R. Batiste on Shooting of Trooper in Walla Walla

“This evening we were once again reminded of how dangerous the profession of law enforcement can be when one of our troopers was involved in a critical incident while on duty in Walla Walla. We were also reminded of how strong and resolute our people can be when Trooper Dean Atkinson though seriously injured, found the strength to drive himself to the hospital. Trooper Atkinson is a five year veteran of the Washington State Patrol and I am both relieved and happy to announce he is now in stable condition. Let me say thank you to the outpouring of support from the public. I am sure it is and will be appreciated by Trooper Atkinson and his loved ones and indeed all of the men and women in law enforcement in our state. Though there is certainly danger and cruelty in our world, there is also courage and grace, and for that we are thankful just as we are thankful for this fine young trooper’s service and survival.”