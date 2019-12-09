State Officials Working On Funding For 2021 World Championships
EUGENE, Ore. (AP) – Oregon state officials have only identified about half of the $40 million they’ve committed to the 2021 World Athletics Championships to be held in Eugene.
The Register-Guard reports that records show the full state contribution represents about half the nearly $80.9 million budget for the 10-day event.
The event is expected to bring more than 50,000 visitors and 2,000 athletes to the area.
Construction is underway on the new $195 million Hayward Field that will serve as the event’s centerpiece.