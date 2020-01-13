      Weather Alert

State Officials Close Chinook Salmon Harvest In Oregon River

Jan 13, 2020 @ 12:34pm

ROSEBURG, Ore. (AP) – The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife has closed the harvest of wild spring Chinook salmon in the Umpqua River.

The Roseburg News-Review reported the agency has prohibited the harvest on the mainstem Umpqua River from Feb. 1 to June 30.

Officials say the primary reason is a low fish count over the past two years.

Officials hope to preserve the vulnerable species they say has been impacted in recent years by drought conditions that have reduced river flow and increased water temperatures.

The temporary rule change still requires the approval of Oregon Secretary of State Bev Clarno.

