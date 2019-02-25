State of Oregon – Medford-Klamath Falls area – 2 Hours Late. For Monday, February 25, all Oregon state offices in Douglas County, with the exception of Reedsport, will be on a two-hour delay, opening at 10 a.m.
This announcement does NOT cover courts or legislative offices. Visit https://www.Oregon.gov/das for more information. (For Mon Feb 25th)
State of Oregon – Medford-Klamath Falls area
State of Oregon – Medford-Klamath Falls area – 2 Hours Late. For Monday, February 25, all Oregon state offices in Douglas County, with the exception of Reedsport, will be on a two-hour delay, opening at 10 a.m.