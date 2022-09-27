State Of Oregon And Several Local Tribes To Receive Federal Funding To Fight Opioid Crisis

PORLTLAND, Ore. – The Department of Health and Human Services is sending Oregon and several local tribes a combined almost $23 million dollars to help with the opioid crisis.

Recipients and awards can be found below:

· $498,228 to the Confederated Tribes of the Grand Ronde Community of Oregon

· $15,474,271 to Oregon Health Authority Directors Office of Financial Services

· $6,750,000 to Northwest Portland Area Indian Health Board

· $250,000 to the Confederated Tribes of Siletz Indians

The money will be used to access FDA approved medications and for supporting prevention, treatment, and recovery services.

Oregon’s Senators made the announcement Tuesday.

“I’ve heard heart-wrenching stories from Oregonians who have lost loved ones after a prescription for an injury or treatment turned into an addiction,” said Merkley. “The impact of this crisis across communities is immeasurable, but these funds will have a real impact on our continued fight to beat this epidemic. I won’t stop working to deliver resources, solutions, and support to address the needs of those suffering and their communities.”

“Every corner of Oregon has been slammed by the opioid crisis that’s ripping apart lives, with the human devastation rippling out as well to victims’ loved ones, employers and communities,” Wyden said. “This scourge demands a comprehensive response and this federal investment in prevention, treatment and more will help. But there’s obviously much more to be done, and I’ll keep battling to provide all the resources needed to attack this crisis with the urgency it requires.”

According to the National Center for Health Statistics, in 2021, Oregon overdose deaths increased 41%, compared to a 16% increase nationwide. In 2020 non-Hispanic American Indian and Alaska Native, non-Hispanic Black, male and people experiencing houselessness were among the highest risk for unintentional drug overdose death.