State Of Emergency Declared In Washington State Due To Wildfires

Jul 7, 2021 @ 10:20am

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) – Gov. Jay Inslee has declared a state of emergency throughout Washington relating to the growing risk of wildfires, including a statewide prohibition on most outdoor and agricultural burning through Sept. 30.

Inslee made the declaration Tuesday, saying Washington is facing a historic drought and has already experienced record-breaking heat.

He urged everyone to do their part to help protect “our beautiful state and all our communities.”

Although Inslee’s burn ban order includes exceptions, nothing in the order supersedes more restrictive provisions by a lawful authority, like city or county governments.

The proclamation also activates the Washington National Guard to help in wildfire suppression efforts.

