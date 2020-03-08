State Of Emergency Declared In Oregon Due To Coronavirus
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon Governor Kate Brown declared a State of Emergency over the Coronavirus outbreak on Sunday morning.
There were 7 new cases confirmed on Saturday night, bringing the total number in Oregon to 14. Five are in Washington County, and one each in Marion and Douglas counties.
“This news is concerning for all Oregonians, but my resolve and that of my administration to address this public health crisis is unchanged,” said Governor Brown. “This emergency declaration gives the Oregon Health Authority and the Office of Emergency Management all the resources at the state’s disposal to stem the spread of this disease. We will do everything it takes, within our power and in coordination with federal and local officials, to keep Oregonians safe.”
The state of emergency will remain in effect for 60 days, but can be extended until the public health threat of the Coronavirus is contained.
Governor Brown’s emergency declaration allows the Oregon Health Authority to activate reserves of emergency volunteer health care professionals, bringing online auxiliary medical professionals to work with local health authorities to identify and contain new cases. The declaration additionally grants broad authority to the State Public Health Director, OHA, and the Office of Emergency Management, which will allow the agencies to take immediate action and devote all available state resources towards containing the Coronavirus in Oregon.
For more information, visit healthoregon.org/coronavirus.