State Of Emergency Declared In Newport

Newport, Ore. — The City of Newport declared an emergency Saturday due to the impactful winter storm causing a series of issues.

Injuries have been reported, including one person taken to the hospital when a tree fell on a homeless camp. Additionally, multiple injuries have been reported due to downed trees across the city.

Public and private property have suffered substantial damage from fallen trees and power outages. Trees have landed on buildings, vehicles, and power lines, leading to the closure of businesses for both safety concerns and power loss.

Public Works, Fire, and Police are working tirelessly to respond to numerous incidents of fallen trees and downed power and utility lines throughout various locations in the city. The power has been out in north Newport since noon.

Several streets have been closed due to fallen trees and power lines, with alternative routes made available. US HWY101 in the City from Walmart north is passable, albeit with some lanes blocked by fallen trees. However, US HWY 20, US HWY 18, and State HWY 229 are closed due to fallen trees. Public Works is focusing on primary routes and dead-end streets for tree removal, but trees are still falling in certain locations.

The use of a vacuum truck at waste pump stations by Public Works has been hindered as the truck was hit by a falling tree. This incident may result in sanitary overflow at pump stations experiencing extended power loss.

As the evening progresses, temperatures are expected to drop, and the wind forecast indicates an increase before settling down after 2:00 am. Additional trees and power lines are likely to be affected by these conditions.

Authorities advise residents to minimize travel during winter storms, exercise caution around trees and broken branches, and strictly avoid all downed power lines. The situation remains dynamic, and precautions are essential for public safety.