State, Local Officials Study What Impact Federal Vaccine Mandate Will Have on Cities, Businesses

Sep 10, 2021 @ 10:17am

(Portland, OR) — State and local officials say it’s too early to tell exactly what impact President Biden’s mandate for COVID-19 vaccinations will have on cities and businesses. Yesterday, the president said all businesses with 100 employees or more must require their employees be fully vaccinated or tested weekly. Officials with the Oregon Health Authority and Governor Kate Brown’s office say they’re still studying the order. Portland Police Bureau officials say more than 75 percent of the force is fully vaccinated and at the Multnomah County Sheriff’s office, at least 72 percent of employees have been vaccinated.

