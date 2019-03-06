State Funeral Today For Secretary Of State Dennis Richardson

Salem, Or – Oregon will say goodbye to Secretary of State Dennis Richardson at a state funeral this afternoon at the state capitol. The 2 p.m. service will be held in the house chambers. His body will first lie in state in the capitol rotunda starting at 9 a.m, giving the public a chance to pay respects.

Former Secretary of State Phil Keisling will be master of ceremonies for the service. Speakers will include the Acting Secretary of State Julie Cummings, Washington’s Secretary of State, Kim Wyman, Oregon Governor Kate Brown and Oregon Congressman Greg Walden. The eulogy will be delivered by church elder and family friend, David Wright.

Richardson chief of staff, Debra Royal says after the service, his casket will be carried outside the capitol building and there will be a 21 gun salute and a fly over by Blackhawk helicopters, a nod to his service as a combat helicopter pilot in Vietnam.

She says” I think it will be beautiful and I just wish the Secretary could know that this is what were we going to do for him. I think he would have said no; its too much. But I think he would have liked it.”

Richardson died last week after losing a battle against brain cancer at the age of 69.