      Weather Alert

State Flood Damage Inspectors Headed To Northwest Washington

Nov 22, 2021 @ 3:33pm
Courtesy: MGN

BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) – State flood inspectors are in northwest Washington’s Whatcom County this week to formally assess the level of damage and dollar impact from severe flooding after days of rain fueled by an atmospheric river last week in the region.

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office said the teams are from the Emergency Management Division of the Washington State Military Department.

They will gather data to confirm information collected by communities to determine damage and help justify the request federal aid, The Bellingham Herald reported.

The Red Cross was still operating two shelters that were housing a few dozen people north of Seattle in Hamilton and Lynden as of Monday.

TAGS
Flood Washington Whatcom County
Popular Posts
Kyle Rittenhouse Cleared Of All Charges
Milwaukie Man Fatally Pinned By Truck In NW Portland
Kate Brown – Oregon’s Christmas Chicken
Did Pfizer lie about the number of deaths in the vaccine trials?
Washington Man Charged With Murder After Alleged Fentanyl Dispute
Connect With Us Listen To Us On