State Fines Albany Aerospace Company
ALBANY, Ore. (AP) – The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality has fined a manufacturer of parts for the aerospace industry more than $70,000 for citations related to its mishandling of hazardous waste materials.
The Albany Democrat-Herald reports a Selmet company spokesman did not return an email seeking comment.
An agency letter says Selmet was penalized for failing to determine if wastes generated at the titanium parts manufacturing facility were hazardous on two occasions.
Other violations included transporting totes of waste fixer solution weighing more than 25,000 pounds in one instance to a disposal site in Washington as a non-hazardous material.
Selmet also failed to designate the waste as hazardous on its hazardous waste manifest.