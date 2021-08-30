Stash Of Stolen Cars Seized In Delta Park

PORTLAND, Ore. — Stolen vehicles, many that have been stripped beyond recognition, have been seized in the Delta Park area of North Portland.
Officers from North Precinct have been reassigned to help with clean-up efforts. In 24 hours last week, they recovered four stolen vehicles. At least three more were found on Monday.
July had the highest number of stolen vehicle reports in the city over the past year with 740. The week of August 15th saw the most in more than two years. Portland Police have taken more than 7,700 reports since July 2020. 90% of the vehicles have been recovered, but not always in the same condition.
The stolen vehicles are being stripped for parts and are missing batteries, catalytic converters and more. These crimes impact the livability of our community, the environment, and the victims’ ability to get where they need to go. pic.twitter.com/GFUcFnsTw0
— PPB North Precinct (@ppbnorth) August 26, 2021
