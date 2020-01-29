      Weather Alert

Starting Oct. 1, 2020 standard driver’s licenses won’t get you past TSA

Jan 29, 2020 @ 2:17pm

Lars brings on David House, who is with the Oregon DMV to discuss the changes Oregon is making to identification cards and what travelers will need to fly. Starting October 1st, 2020 all airline passengers will need a “Real ID” or passport to travel domestically. The only problem is that Real ID won’t be available until July pushing Oregonians to get their passport immediately. Listen below for more or visit the website for more information.

Oregon.gov/realid

The post Starting Oct. 1, 2020 standard driver’s licenses won’t get you past TSA appeared first on The Lars Larson Show.

Popular Posts
Markley, Van Camp & Robbins Show Podcast
Ceiling Collapse At Portland Art Museum
Two Suspicious Deaths Near Mt. Hood
Heartbreak At The Beach
Clackamas Man Gone Missing Fishing in Newport