Starting Friday, Walk-Ins Welcome To Get Vaccine At Oregon Convention Center
PORTLAND, Ore. – Getting a vaccine just got even easier in Portland.
Walk-ins will be accepted at the Oregon Convention Center mass vaccination site starting Friday.
You no longer need an appointment.
However, it is still recommended that you register at All4Oregon dot org to save time at check-in.
The site will be closed on Saturday and Sunday.
Here’s more information:
Upcoming hours of operation, 5/7 – 5/9 (revised due to Mother’s Day):
Friday, 5/7 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Saturday, 5/8 Closed
Sunday, 5/9 (Mother’s Day) Closed
Normal hours of operations:
Sunday – Tuesday 12 noon – 7 p.m.
Wednesday – Thursday 7 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Friday/Saturday Closed
Patients are encouraged to bring a health insurance card, if they have one. However, vaccines are free and health insurance is not required.