Start Of In-Person School Pushed Back In Seattle
SEATTLE (AP) – Seattle officials say the start of in-person classes for some special-education students and preschoolers has been pushed back to March 29.
Seattle Public Schools had hoped to resume classroom learning for some students during the coronavirus pandemic this week.
The new target date was announced Tuesday by the district and the teachers’ union.
The Seattle Times reports the announcement comes after intense opposition from the union to the district’s move to summon 700 educators back to buildings this week to teach students ahead of an agreement on expanding in-person instruction.
Those educators were supposed to report to their buildings on Monday to ready their classrooms for learning, but a campaign by the union asked them to stay remote.