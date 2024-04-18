Starbucks Introducing A Cold Drink Cup Made With Less Plastic

(Associated Press) – Booming sales of cold drinks at Starbucks stores have created a problem: growing amounts of plastic waste from the single-use cups that Frappuccinos, Refreshers, cold brews and other iced drinks are served in.

Starbucks said on Thursday that it plans to alleviate some of that waste with new disposable cups that contain up to 20% less plastic.

The cups are due to be rolled out to stores in the U.S. and Canada starting this month.

Although Seattle-based Starbucks got its start selling coffee, the company says cold drinks now account for 75% of its U.S. sales.

Starbucks says the reduced-plastic cups are part of a commitment to cut its waste in half by 2030.